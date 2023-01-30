Brokerages Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price at $96.29

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBRE Group Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $84.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.50. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $106.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.