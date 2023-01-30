Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group set a $7.50 target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 449.96%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

