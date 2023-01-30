Brokers Issue Forecasts for PVH Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $105.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PVH by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

