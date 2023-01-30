Brokers Issue Forecasts for TE Connectivity Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TE Connectivity in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.87. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $151.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

