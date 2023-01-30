Brokers Issue Forecasts for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.05. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.