Brokers Issue Forecasts for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.05. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.