Brokers Issue Forecasts for W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.28.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

