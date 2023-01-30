Brokers Issue Forecasts for Webster Financial Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NYSE WBS opened at $50.84 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

