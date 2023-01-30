Brokers Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of FENC stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.03.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.14).

In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 13,740 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $131,766.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,916.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 5,500 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $52,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,818.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 13,740 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $131,766.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,916.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,240 shares of company stock worth $386,532 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,418,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

