Brokers Offer Predictions for IMAX Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

IMAX stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $943.65 million, a PE ratio of -62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.29. IMAX has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $162,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 706,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

