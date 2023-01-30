Brokers Offer Predictions for KLA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLA in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $24.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.38 EPS.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 146.31% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLA Trading Down 6.9 %

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Shares of KLAC opened at $399.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $394.18 and a 200 day moving average of $358.59. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in KLA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.