Brokers Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million.

Plug Power Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.