Brokers Offer Predictions for scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCPH. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, scPharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $7.96.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

