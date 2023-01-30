Brokers Offer Predictions for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $49.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 343,461 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 42.5% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,676,000 after acquiring an additional 298,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,826 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,511,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

