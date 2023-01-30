Brokers Offer Predictions for Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.71. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VET opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 182,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,088 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.