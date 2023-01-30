Brokers Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 41,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

