Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.02.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.16 and a beta of 0.82. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $60,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.5% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

