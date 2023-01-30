Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 496,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $30.03 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 135.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Further Reading

