BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$136.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BRP from C$114.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on BRP from C$136.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

BRP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$108.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,681.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.04. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$95.75.

BRP Announces Dividend

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.35 by C$1.29. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 12.5500004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

