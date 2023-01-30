Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stake Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge by 180.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bunge

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Stock Down 2.2 %

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.

BG stock opened at $97.60 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

