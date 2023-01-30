BWS Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) – BWS Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ubiquiti in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Ubiquiti’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Ubiquiti’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.93 EPS.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.20). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $498.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.92 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of UI opened at $292.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.79. Ubiquiti has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $350.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

