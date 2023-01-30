C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 87,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,264 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.