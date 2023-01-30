C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.57 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.