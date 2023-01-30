Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of CABA opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

