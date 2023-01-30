Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

CATY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 91.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Articles

