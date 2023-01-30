Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 187.7% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $120.50 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $162.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

