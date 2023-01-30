CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,852,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 378,445 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 1,870.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

