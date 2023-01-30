Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,900 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 804,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CPF opened at $21.94 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $597.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Pacific Financial

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 406,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after acquiring an additional 295,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 844.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

