Chegg (CHGG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Chegg to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Chegg has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $20.59 on Monday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chegg by 12.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $740,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chegg by 280.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth about $446,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

About Chegg

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.