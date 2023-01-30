Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,371 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 225.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $177.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

