Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $8.95 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $8.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.97. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $33.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2023 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $12.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $43.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,814.42.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,613.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,494.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,528.19. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

