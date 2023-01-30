Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,005 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Ciena by 54.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 398,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 140,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

NYSE CIEN opened at $51.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

