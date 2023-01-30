Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $105.44 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -766.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cincinnati Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Articles

