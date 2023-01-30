Citigroup Cuts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $21.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $22.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.63.

VIRT stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.04.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $331.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares in the company, valued at $366,311.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 128.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

