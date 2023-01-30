Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLINR. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLINR opened at $0.14 on Monday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

