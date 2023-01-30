Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,527 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,835.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,444,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111,475 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 94,724 shares valued at $5,550,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

