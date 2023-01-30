Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Downgraded to Hold at Peel Hunt

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.33) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,120 ($13.87) to GBX 950 ($11.76) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,236 ($15.30).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 959.50 ($11.88) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,056.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,038.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.27. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 872 ($10.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,339 ($16.58).

In other news, insider Mike Morgan bought 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,095 ($13.56) per share, with a total value of £22,721.25 ($28,130.80). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,626.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

