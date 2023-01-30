Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Codexis stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. Codexis has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,213 shares of company stock valued at $657,323 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 9.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

