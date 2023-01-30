Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $52.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $209.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

