Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comcast in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.