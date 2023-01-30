Comparing Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) & Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Forestar Group and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Keppel REIT 2 0 1 0 1.67

Forestar Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 24.92%. Given Forestar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $1.33 billion 0.56 $178.80 million $3.20 4.66 Keppel REIT $161.20 million 16.98 $179.48 million N/A N/A

This table compares Forestar Group and Keppel REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Keppel REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forestar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 11.98% 13.61% 6.93% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Forestar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Forestar Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

