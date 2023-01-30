Comparing SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SeaSpine and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 1 3 0 2.75 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

SeaSpine currently has a consensus target price of $14.95, suggesting a potential upside of 56.71%. Given SeaSpine’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Adynxx.

This table compares SeaSpine and Adynxx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $191.45 million 1.85 -$54.35 million ($1.77) -5.39 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.8% of SeaSpine shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of SeaSpine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -28.22% -22.16% -17.09% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Adynxx beats SeaSpine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

As of January 4, 2023, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was acquired by Orthofix Medical Inc. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. The company's orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrix (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. It also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. In addition, the company offers implant products for spinal decompression, alignment, stabilization, and image-guided surgical solutions, as well as a surgical navigation system used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of novel, disease-modifying products for the treatment of pain and inflammation. The company was founded by Julien Mamet in October, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

