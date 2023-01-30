Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Confluent in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%.
Confluent stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $22,235,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 517,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
