Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Confluent in a research note issued on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Confluent stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $189,858.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,416,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $22,235,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,372,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,631,000 after buying an additional 517,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

