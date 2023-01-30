Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Financial Review

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Conifer and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conifer presently has a consensus target price of $1.40, suggesting a potential downside of 17.65%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $115.96 million 0.18 -$1.09 million ($1.38) -1.23 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Conifer and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Blue Capital Reinsurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conifer.

Risk and Volatility

Conifer has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. 53.5% of Conifer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -13.09% -49.14% -4.50% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Conifer beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc. engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance. The company was founded on October 27, 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

