Contrasting Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) & Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equitable Financial and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 5.34% 0.50% Axos Financial 27.07% 17.43% 1.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and Axos Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.51 $4.59 million N/A N/A Axos Financial $773.09 million 3.72 $240.72 million $4.30 11.14

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through 4 branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels. The Securities Business segment is involved in the clearing broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, and introducing broker-dealer lines of businesses. The company was founded on July 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

