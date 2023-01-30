Contrasting Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silo Pharma and Allbirds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Allbirds 0 7 6 0 2.46

Allbirds has a consensus target price of $7.15, suggesting a potential upside of 154.59%. Given Allbirds’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silo Pharma -4,622.68% -35.46% -31.26% Allbirds -27.97% -19.91% -16.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silo Pharma and Allbirds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Silo Pharma and Allbirds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silo Pharma $70,000.00 114.83 $3.90 million N/A N/A Allbirds $277.47 million 1.51 -$45.37 million ($0.61) -4.61

Silo Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allbirds.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.6% of Silo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allbirds beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma, Inc. is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It seeks to acquire and develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs. The company was founded by Eric Weisblum on July 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

