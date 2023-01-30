Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CRF stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 19.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 22.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

