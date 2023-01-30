Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,560,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the December 31st total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Shares of CRF stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $14.20.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 19.18%.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
