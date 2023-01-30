COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Down 25.5% in January

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on COSCO SHIPPING in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

About COSCO SHIPPING

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.2022 per share. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 28.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

