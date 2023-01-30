Cowen Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $530.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $520.00 to $530.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial downgraded ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen upped their price target on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $517.47.

NYSE:NOW opened at $458.86 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $403.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.35. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.98.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock worth $6,236,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $68,701,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

