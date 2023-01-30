Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock worth $2,604,736. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading

