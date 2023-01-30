Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Plug Power by 3,363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Plug Power by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $15.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. TheStreet lowered Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

